Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LII. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

LII opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $289.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total value of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,115,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock worth $5,798,959. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth $1,701,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

