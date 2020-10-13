BidaskClub Upgrades Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) to “Hold”

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.
Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.