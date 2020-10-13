BidaskClub Upgrades Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) to “Hold”

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weight Watchers International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.13 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

