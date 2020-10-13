ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

VRAY opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $452.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

