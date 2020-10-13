AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $361.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.98. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AMERCO by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

