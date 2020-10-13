AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $32.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMK. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

AMK opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.58 and a beta of 1.22. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 332,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,191,717.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $191,209.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 501,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,102.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 253,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,197,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 264,744 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 855,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 649,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 142,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 574,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

