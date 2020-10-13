Needham & Company LLC Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $69.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,702,130 shares of company stock valued at $105,922,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

