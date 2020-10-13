LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 52,860 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,860 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.