LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 2.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $66,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,427,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $298,126,000 after buying an additional 382,991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,893,000 after buying an additional 114,045 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

