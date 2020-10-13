LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 78,600 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the quarter. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for 2.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $66,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

