LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,220 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Torray LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 52,860 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 52,860 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 78,600 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 78,600 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Position in Intuit Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Position in Intuit Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 551,600 Shares of BCE Inc.
LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 551,600 Shares of BCE Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report