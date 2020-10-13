LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,220 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.22% of Church & Dwight worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Torray LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.