LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $350.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.64 and its 200 day moving average is $292.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.