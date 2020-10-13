LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 551,600 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of BCE worth $47,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in BCE by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.