LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $41.55 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up about 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of KKR & Co Inc worth $41,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,611,000 after purchasing an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 184,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.