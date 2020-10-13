LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 297,233 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,233 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 130.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Starbucks by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

