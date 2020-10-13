LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $35.79 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614,490 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises approximately 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $35,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.