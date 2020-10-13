LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 89,100 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 111.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

