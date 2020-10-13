LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 630,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up about 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Blackstone Group worth $32,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Shares of BX opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

