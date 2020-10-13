Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.17% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,106 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,103,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,838,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,695,000 after buying an additional 1,976,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

