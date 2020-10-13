LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Apollo Global Management worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,320,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

