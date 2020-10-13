LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 0.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,144.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,188.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,103.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 73.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

