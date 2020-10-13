IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $1,047,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $419.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $424.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.