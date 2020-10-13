The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,666,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 302,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,498,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,682 shares of company stock worth $34,773,061.

Shares of CG opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

