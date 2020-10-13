LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises about 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.42% of Ares Capital worth $24,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at $263,655.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.