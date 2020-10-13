LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.