LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $185.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.03.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

