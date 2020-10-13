Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinall, Bittrex and Kucoin. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $6.49 million and $371,390.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00626604 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005044 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00033003 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.03821051 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00061065 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bittrex, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, Kucoin, DEx.top, Coinall, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

