Ether Zero (ETZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,815.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $283,581.57 and $37,815.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.06 or 0.03343871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,632,246 coins and its circulating supply is 174,602,833 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.