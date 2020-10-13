CoTrader Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $59,230.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.20 or 0.04821390 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00053124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

