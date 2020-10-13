Bank of America Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Buy

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 589.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,041 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,587 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,048,000 after buying an additional 228,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.