BofA Securities Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Neutral

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

