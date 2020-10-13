TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $23.74.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.