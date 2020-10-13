NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lifted to “Buy” at BofA Securities

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEX. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NYSE:NEX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $454.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 3,524,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 375,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

