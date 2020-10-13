Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.16. Avnet reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

