Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. BG Staffing reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. BG Staffing had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million.

Shares of BGSF opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92. BG Staffing has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

