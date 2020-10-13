Brokerages Anticipate eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.96 Million

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $18.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.94 million and the highest is $18.98 million. eGain posted sales of $17.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $79.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.61 million to $81.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $89.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,659 shares of company stock worth $595,122. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in eGain by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 123.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a PE ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

