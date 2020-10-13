Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

DVAX stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $508.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

