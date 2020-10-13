Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $119.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

