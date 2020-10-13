Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $171.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.