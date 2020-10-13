Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $190.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

