Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0020 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $6.78 million and $469,005.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.04811085 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00053106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, ABCC, Tidex, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

