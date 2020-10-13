Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. Danske cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
