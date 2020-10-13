Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. Danske cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.