Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Oct 13th, 2020

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

