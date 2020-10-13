Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schindler has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $270.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.95 and a 200-day moving average of $242.98. Schindler has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $277.45.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

