Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WORK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 50,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,140.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,353 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,201. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

