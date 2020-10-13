Head-To-Head Review: Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) & Denison Mines (OTCMKTS:DNN)

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peninsula Energy and Denison Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Denison Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.59 million 1.95 -$42.52 million ($0.07) -0.79 Denison Mines $11.72 million 18.86 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -17.66

Denison Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Peninsula Energy. Denison Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peninsula Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Denison Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31%

Summary

Denison Mines beats Peninsula Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

