Financial Contrast: JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) versus NovelStem International (NASDAQ:NSTM)

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JD.Com and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.Com 3.34% 9.53% 3.30% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares JD.Com and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.Com $82.86 billion 1.48 $1.75 billion $0.68 124.00 NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.Com has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Risk & Volatility

JD.Com has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JD.Com and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.Com 0 3 16 1 2.90 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

JD.Com presently has a consensus price target of $65.15, suggesting a potential downside of 22.73%. Given JD.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JD.Com is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of JD.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JD.Com beats NovelStem International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce. It also provides gifts, flowers, and plants; nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movie, and other media products; and virtual goods, such as online travel agency, attraction tickets, and prepaid phone and game cards, as well as industrial products. In addition, the company offers an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers; and transaction processing and billing, value-added fulfillment, and other services. Further, it provides online marketing services for suppliers, merchants, and other partners; supply chain and logistics services for various industries; and consumer financing services to individual customers. Additionally, the company offers online-to-offline solutions, as well as online and in-person payment options and customer services. JD.com, Inc. offers its products through its Website jd.com and mobile apps, as well as directly to customers. As of December 31, 2018, JD.com, Inc. operated fulfillment centers in 7 cities; and 550 warehouses in 81cities covering various counties and districts. The company has strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited. JD.com, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

