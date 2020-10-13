Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
GMP stock opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.82. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.10 ($0.12).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile
