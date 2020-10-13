Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GMP stock opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.82. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

