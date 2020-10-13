Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 on October 30th

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 49.68 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.31.
About Ediston Property Investment
See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.