Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 on October 30th

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 49.68 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.31.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

