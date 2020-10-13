RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

Dividend History for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM)

