Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) Declares GBX 4.50 Dividend

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 418 ($5.46) on Tuesday. Robert Walters has a twelve month low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 614 ($8.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.22.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 3.90 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Walters will post 4882.9998797 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RWA shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

